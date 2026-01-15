Getty
'I'm coming back & Liverpool's the only club for me' - Shock Jurgen Klopp return scenario mapped out by ex-Reds striker as he predicts HUGE verbal statement that would spell the end for Arne Slot
Klopp's stance on return to management
Klopp spent close to nine years calling the shots at Liverpool, taking in 491 games at the helm. He secured the Reds’ first top-flight crown in 30 years, while also delivering domestic cup success and a Champions League triumph.
He cut his contract short, with a break from the dugout being sought, and has gone on to become Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull. At 58 years of age, Klopp has stated on a regular basis that he has no intention of returning to management any time soon.
His name is, however, added to the pot every time that a prominent post opens up. There is no role to be filled at Anfield just now, with Dutch tactician Slot still calling the shots there, but Liverpool have endured a tough 2025-26 campaign on the back of a record-shattering transfer splurge.
Would Liverpool be keen if Klopp got coaching itch back?
Quizzed on whether the Reds would act if Klopp made it clear that he has got the coaching itch back, Collymore - speaking in association with BetWright betting - told GOAL: “If he’s available, all day long. I can absolutely see it.
“Liverpool, in terms of their position as England’s most successful club, mostly part of their DNA is not to hire and fire people. That’s Chelsea, they do that. Even Manchester United have done it fairly aggressively in recent seasons.
“I think for Liverpool, the reason it makes perfect sense, if someone wins the title in their first season having not spent a penny, then he has got something. They took all this time to recruit, all the stuff about his background, and he came good in season one. Season two has been difficult but there has been the Mo Salah, the Virgil van Dijk, bedding in a few players, two of which have broken the transfer record. So season three is going to be about really 2.0, let’s see what he is like without Mo Salah, let’s see what he is like now [Florian] Wirtz, [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike have had another season.
“Unless it was a case of, in the summer, Jurgen Klopp says ‘I’m coming back to football and Liverpool is the only club for me’ - which would undoubtedly prick the ears of the Liverpool board. If he said ‘I’m coming back but I want a new challenge’, I don’t think the Liverpool hierarchy would go chasing for him. I think they would give Arne Slot the opportunity to be able to get it right, because he has won the league in his first season.”
What would need to happen for Klopp to rejoin the Reds?
Ex-Reds striker Collymore added: “People, a lot of idiots online, will say it was easy to do because it’s Klopp’s team. He didn’t add anybody and these were the same people that were saying it was a difficult job to do because Jurgen Klopp’s gone, they haven’t spent a penny, he’s going into a dressing room full of big characters like Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he’s not a big personality like Jurgen Klopp, he might only be a placeholder manager. He won the league. They can’t have it both ways. They can’t say he’s crap when he loses, the league was a fluke, and then not give him the opportunity to do well when he has finally got players that I imagine he had a big say in getting - Wirtz, Ekitike and Isak.
“For me, it would be if Jurgen said, and it’s splashed on the back pages of the papers, ‘I’m going to make a comeback and it’s Liverpool or nothing’ - yes, they would go for it. If he said ‘I want a new challenge’ and there were three or four clubs twerking around him, then I think Liverpool would leave it as it is and give Arne Slot the opportunity to succeed.”
Slot contract: When Dutch coach's deal at Anfield expires
Slot’s contract on Merseyside is due to run until 2027, meaning that he now has less than 18 months left on those terms. He has Liverpool in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours this season and will be aware that Klopp has continued to distance himself from speculation regarding a remarkable change of heart on the management front.
