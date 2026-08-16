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Deal struck! Cody Gakpo agrees Tottenham move but Liverpool face Bradley Barcola transfer stand-off
Gakpo edges closer to Tottenham switch
Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Gakpo as Roberto De Zerbi continues his ambitious squad overhaul. Following back-to-back 17th finishes where the club narrowly avoided relegations from Premier League, Spurs have been aggressive in the market, already spending roughly £237 million on the likes of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke.
Reports from Dutch outlet Voetbal International suggest that the player and Spurs are moving toward a final agreement, but but a transfer fee between Tottenham and Liverpool has yet to be finalised. Gakpo’s potential departure comes as the Reds prepare for a new era following the exit of Mohamed Salah and the appointment of Andoni Iraola.
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Liverpool face Barcola valuation hurdle
As Gakpo prepares for his exit, Liverpool’s search for a marquee replacement has hit a significant roadblock. The Reds have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola as their primary target to fill the void, but the French giants are playing hardball over the transfer fee.
While the arrival of new attackers like Mika Godts and Ferran Torres to Parc des Princes could theoretically push Barcola down the pecking order under Luis Enrique, PSG appear under no immediate pressure to sell their prized asset for anything less than their record-breaking £145m asking price.
Reds look to internal solutions
While the Barcola deal remains in the balance, Liverpool have already added Victor Munoz from Osasuna to their attacking ranks this summer. The Spanish winger operates primarily on the left flank, providing Iraola with immediate depth. However, the club is also looking inward for solutions, with high hopes placed on young talent Rio Ngumoha.
The transition period at Anfield is well underway, with Salah’s departure marking the end of one of the most successful eras in the club's history. Iraola has been tasked with maintaining the club's competitive edge while integrating younger profiles. The potential sale of Gakpo would provide additional funds, but the inability to land Barcola so far has left fans anxious about the depth of the front three heading into a demanding domestic and European schedule.
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Final days of the transfer window
With the deadline approaching, Liverpool may be forced to look at alternative targets if PSG refuse to lower their demands for Barcola. The Reds have also been linked with Barcola’s PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, suggesting that Anfield scouts are keeping a close watch on the talent pool in the French capital.
For Tottenham, the focus remains on finalising the Gakpo deal and potentially adding Man City's Savinho to complete a revamped attacking unit. De Zerbi has been backed heavily following last year’s brush with disaster, and the arrival of a proven Premier League performer like Gakpo could be the final piece of the puzzle.
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