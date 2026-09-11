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'I don't know why they acted that way' - Christopher Nkunku hits out at AC Milan after 'surprising' exit as RB Leipzig star aims dig at Ruben Amorim's philosophy
Frustration for Nkunku after San Siro exit
The France international arrived in Italy during the summer of 2025 following a high-profile transfer from Chelsea. Milan invested heavily to secure his signature, paying an initial €37 million (£31m) alongside a potential €5m (£4m) in add-ons. During his single campaign at San Siro, the forward registered seven goals across 32 Serie A appearances, whilst adding another strike in two Coppa Italia outings.
Despite an injury-free year, the Rossoneri management swiftly deemed him surplus to requirements late in the transfer window. Consequently, Nkunku sealed a return to former club RB Leipzig in a brutal fashion. The Bundesliga outfit negotiated a €4m (£3.4m)loan agreement, which includes an option to make the move permanent for €28m (£24m).
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Nkunku questions Milan motives
Speaking ahead of Leipzig's recent Champions League clash against Como - a fixture that ultimately ended in a humbling 4-1 defeat for the German side - Nkunku expressed bewilderment regarding his sudden Italian exit. Sitting alongside head coach Martin Demichelis, the attacker addressed the abrupt end to his time with Rossoneri.
"Milan’s decision? It’s a choice that should be respected, but I don't know why they acted that way," Nkunku stated. "I was surprised. In any case, I wish them a good season."
The forward also reflected on his earlier struggles in London, drawing a stark contrast between his fitness issues at Stamford Bridge and his tactical isolation in Italy. "When I went to Chelsea, things started well, and then I got injured at the end of the last friendly. And after that, everything changed," he explained.
"I had my first operation, I wanted to get back on the pitch quickly, and there were also many changes. I didn’t like my role at Chelsea."
Clashing visions and a German homecoming
Nkunku highlighted that his departure from Italy was ultimately rooted in a tactical mismatch. While he maintained full fitness in Serie A, he struggled to align with Amorim's specific demands on the pitch.
"At Milan, on the other hand, I didn’t have any injuries, but the vision of football was different from mine," the forward noted. "So, as soon as the opportunity arose to come back here and play my football, I seized it."
Despite the subsequent European thrashing at the hands of Como, the Frenchman remains eager to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings. "I’m very happy to be here and I’m convinced I made the right decision," he added. "The first week was fantastic and the team made me feel very welcome. I really wanted to come back here, I wanted to play my football. I spoke to the coach, I had other options, but I felt I had to come back here."
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Bouncing back from European humiliation
Nkunku and Leipzig face a steep climb to recover from their disastrous start to European competition. Having been routed 4-1 by Como, Demichelis' squad must quickly regroup and iron out their structural flaws.
After enduring a frustrating three-year spell across two different European heavyweights, the attacker's primary focus is simply getting his career back on track and lifting his new teammates following the heavy loss. Outlining his ambitions for the current campaign, Nkunku concluded: "Targets? I want to have fun, I want to play, I want to help the team. I’m hungry, I want to give it my all. The last three years haven’t gone as I expected, and now I just want to have fun."
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