Getty
Christian Pulisic contract extension in ‘stand-by phase’ at AC Milan - with USMNT star having no meetings planned amid renewed transfer talk
Personal bests: How Pulisic earned new contract offer
Pulisic moved to Italy in the summer of 2023 when severing ties with Premier League side Chelsea. After becoming a Champions League winner at Stamford Bridge, a new challenge was sought by a man that has already turned out in Germany for Borussia Dortmund.
A surprisingly quick adjustment was made to life in Milan, with ‘Captain America’ able to hit the ground running. He posted a personal best goal return of 15 efforts across his debut campaign with the Rossineri, before raising that bar to 17 in the 2024-25 season.
- Getty
Captain America: Pulisic a talismanic presence for Milan
Having become a talismanic presence for Milan, it did not take long for a contract extension to be drawn up. Pulisic is currently tied to a deal through to 2027 that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.
Milan have been looking to add at least another year to those terms, while recognising Pulisic’s value to the collective cause with a salary increase. They have, however, been unable to get that agreement over the line.
Several months have passed without a long-running saga being brought to a close, with Pulisic prepared to keep his options open for now. After seeing Milan miss out on qualification for European competition last season, he wants to be sure that the club are heading in the right direction under Massimiliano Allegri.
Pulisic contract update: Discussions on hold
An unfortunate hamstring injury has been nursed of late, which has further disrupted proceedings, but it is being suggested that Pulisic - with eight goal contributions to his name this term - could be back on the bench for Milan’s trip to Parma on Saturday.
The Rossoneri are understandably keen to return the United States international to their ranks, while also bringing him back to the negotiating table. Discussions there have ground to a halt.
Matteo Moretto has said when delivering an update on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel: “Pulisic’s contract expires in 2027, with an option in Milan’s favour until 2028. The situation hasn’t really evolved yet: it’s a stand-by phase. Milan don’t have a renewal meeting scheduled, but it will certainly be an issue they’ll want to discuss. For now, however, it remains on hold, and there’s no contact between the parties. We’ll update you if and when discussions resume.”
- Getty
Stay or go? Pulisic gets transfer advice
While Milan will keep pushing to get a deal done, Pulisic has been advised to leave them hanging. USMNT legend Brad Friedel is of the opinion that the 27-year-old should be open to interest from afar - particularly if clubs competing on the grandest of continental stages come calling.
The former goalkeeper told GOAL when asked about Pulisic’s future: “It’s a huge club that is underperforming. I know he did well last season, but they finished eighth. If AC Milan are finishing in eighth, that means people are losing their jobs - which did happen last year.
“If I was advising him, I would be looking at teams in Europe and seeing what’s happening at AC Milan, for sure. I would make sure, especially in World Cup year, that my client is playing. He is playing, so that’s the best thing. But I think I would have an eye open somewhere else.”
Pulisic saw a return to the Premier League speculated on during the summer of 2025, with English title holders Liverpool briefly being linked with a move before exploring other options. It appears unlikely that a change of scenery will be sought in the next winter window, but 2026 - on the back of a home World Cup with the USMNT - could see Pulisic register on recruitment radars across Europe.
Advertisement