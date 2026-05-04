Chris Richards is locked in, but where does Tim Ream and Auston Trusty sit? USMNT center back rankings ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The old logic says that every good team starts with its spine, and every spine begins at the base. If you don't have good central defenders, you likely won't go far, which is why there's been so much discussion about the options on offer for the U.S. Men's National Team this summer.

Just weeks before the World Cup, the USMNT has one locked-in starter at that position: Chris Richards. Everyone other than that comes with a distinct list of pros and cons. Some are not experienced. Others are possibly too experienced. There's even one who may or may not be a USMNT player at all.

All of that is to say that, for now, central defense remains one of the positions giving manager Mauricio Pochettino the most to consider. Who does he bring? Which pairings make the most sense? And does that change depending on the opponent? There is no easy answer, and Pochettino is the one tasked with finding it.

With that said, GOAL dives into the center back pool, ranking the options as the World Cup closes it...