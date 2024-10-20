Chelsea women's player ratings vs Tottenham: No Lauren James, no problem! Blues continue perfect WSL start despite Hannah Hampton's dismay at controversial Spurs equaliser

Maika Hamano, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sandy Baltimore were all on the scoresheet as the champions of England kept up their fine form

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the new Women's Super League season on Sunday with an eventful 5-2 win over London rivals Tottenham. It wasn't a game without obstacle for the Blues, who were without Lauren James due to injury and were also left dismayed by Spurs' first half equaliser, which Hannah Hampton was convinced she had kept out. But the champions of England persevered and emerged with all three points ahead of the international break.

The incident that will be talked about most from this game came midway through the first half, after Maika Hamano had already given Chelsea the lead. Spurs full-back Amanda Nilden spotted Hampton drifting to her left for the anticipated cross and went for goal, and the assistant flagged to signal that her effort had crossed the line despite the goalkeeper's best efforts. It was to the dismay of Hampton, who was booked for her protestations, and suddenly the visitors were back in the game.

Even when Nilden got on the scoresheet at the other end, inadvertently flicking Guro Reiten's corner into her own net, things were tight and competitive - until a late flurry from the champions. Rytting Kaneryd's volley in the 70th minute will be a goal of the season contender, summer signing Sandy Baltimore was there to convert when Reiten's penalty hit the post a few minutes later and then - after Eveliina Summanen pulled another back for Spurs with a great free-kick - Rytting Kaneryd put the gloss on it all, adding a late fifth with an emphatic finish.

It's a result that sends the Blues into the break on a high, with four wins from their first four WSL games as they pursue a sixth successive league title and a first under new head coach Sonia Bompastor.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...