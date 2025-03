This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chelsea consider summer bid for Jules Kounde with Barcelona defender lined up as alternative to Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen J. Kounde Chelsea Transfers Premier League Barcelona LaLiga Real Madrid D. Huijsen Chelsea could reportedly move for Jules Kounde with the Barcelona star being viewed as an alternative to Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea want to reinforce their defence

Have set their sights on Barcelona's Kounde

The French defender has a contract until 2027 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱