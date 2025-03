This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona thrilled with star's response to repeated disciplinary issue as club plan new contract offer after Hansi Flick punished player three times for turning up late

Jules Kounde appears to have put his disciplinary issues behind him, with Barcelona now wanting to tie him down to a new contract.

Club impressed with player's improvement

Defender was punished for turning up late