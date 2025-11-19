Getty Images Sport
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen sent strong World Cup 2026 message and warned he needs regular game time under Enzo Maresca
Race is on between Denmark's goalkeepers after Scotland defeat
In a new report from the BBC, Jorgensen is believed to have received communication from the Denmark national team that he has an opportunity to start for his country at the World Cup.
The report claims the race is on for the No. 1 jersey after experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded six goals in two qualifiers against Belarus and Scotland as Brian Riemer’s men missed out on securing automatic qualification in Group C, finishing second.
In a remarkable affair at a bouncing Hampden Park, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored late on as Scotland defeated Denmark 4-2 to qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years. Scott McTominay also scored a stunning overheard kick while Lawrence Shankland netted from close range as Steve Clarke's side downed the Danes, who were reduced to ten men when defender Rasmus Kristensen was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. Rasmus Hojlund and Patrick Dorgu both scored for the visitors - group favourites before qualifying started.
Denmark will now have to try and book their place at the showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States by successfully plotting their way through the European playoffs, which begin in March.
Jorgensen is yet to make a Premier League start in 2025-26
However, while Jorgensen has been told he stands a chance of usurping Schmeichel between the sticks - with fellow Denmark goalkeeper Mads Hermansen also struggling for form at West Ham - the Chelsea shot-stopper’s situation is complicated by the fact he is yet to start a Premier League match for Enzo Maresca’s side this season.
The 23-year-old has made just one league appearance so far in 2025-26, emerging from the substitutes’ bench in the 2-1 loss at Manchester United on 20 September after first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off.
Jorgensen has also started twice in the Carabao Cup this term, while he featured from the beginning in Chelsea’s thumping 5-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League on 22 October.
Young goalkeeper could look to secure January exit from Chelsea
It remains to be seen whether Jorgensen will now look to secure a loan move in January as he attempts to force his way into the Denmark starting XI. The report concludes by saying any departure would have implications for Chelsea, who are not looking to reduce their depth in the goalkeeping department. The Blues could recall youngster Mike Penders from his loan spell with French side Strasbourg, should former Villarreal ace Jorgensen secure a temporary switch away from Stamford Bridge.
Penders, 20, has been a regular fixture for Strasbourg this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions. The Belgium Under-21 international has played a key role in helping Liam Rosenior's side rise to fourth in the Ligue 1 table, while they are also unbeaten in the Conference League, winning two and drawing one of their three games.
Chelsea's next match: Enzo Maresca's men travel to Burnley
Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. Maresca’s men travel to Scott Parker’s Burnley on Saturday lunchtime as they look to stretch their four-game unbeaten run. The west Londoners are currently third in the league table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.
Burnley, on the other hand, sit 17th in the standings following last season's promotion from the Championship. The Clarets have 10 points after 11 games and are only above the relegation zone via goal difference, having conceded two goals less (-8) than 18th-placed West Ham (-10).
