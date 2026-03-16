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Chelsea star Pedro Neto avoids Champions League ban over ball boy push vs PSG
UEFA take no action over Neto push
UEFA has launched a review into the actions of Neto during Chelsea’s 5–2 loss at the Parc des Princes. The winger reacted angrily late in the match, pushing a ball boy while trying to collect the ball quickly to restart play. Despite the incident, journalistBen Jacobsreports that the 26-year-old is not expected to receive a suspension and should be available for the return leg at Stamford Bridge.
The decision comes as a relief to manager Liam Rosenior, who is looking for a miracle to overturn a three-goal deficit against the Ligue 1 champions. Neto is fresh for the continental assignment, having sat out the weekend’s disappointing Premier League defeat to Newcastle United. That absence was due to a separate red card suspension, meaning he should be fully rested for the high-stakes European encounter.
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James blow offset by individual returns
While the news regarding Neto is positive, Chelsea’s preparations have been rocked by a familiar injury setback for Reece James. The club captain, who recently signed a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, is facing several weeks on the sidelines after picking up another hamstring injury. The England international had enjoyed a rare period of sustained fitness, but this latest blow deprives the Blues of their leader and world-class quality at right-back.
There is, however, better news regarding Estevao Willian. The 18-year-old Brazilian sensation was spotted in an open training session, marking its first appearance with the group since early February. While it remains to be seen if he is sharp enough to be included in the squad against PSG, his presence on the grass is a massive psychological lift for a squad currently lacking in confidence.
Tactical reshuffle expected for second leg
With Neto available, he is expected to return to the starting line-up on the left flank. He looks set to replace Alejandro Garnacho, who struggled somewhat during the loss to Newcastle and has faced criticism for his recent form. Neto’s directness and pace will be vital if Chelsea are to unsettle a PSG side that enters the second leg with a commanding lead and plenty of tactical discipline.
The coaching staff must also weigh up other selection dilemmas across the pitch. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was not seen during the recent training session, raising questions about his fitness, while Levi Colwill remains unlikely to feature despite being involved in light work as he continues his recovery from a major knee injury. Midfielder Dario Essugo is another option building fitness, having featured for the under-21s over the weekend.
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Chelsea look to salvage European season
The Londoners face an uphill battle to keep their Champions League dreams alive, but the mentality within the camp remains defiant. Despite the 5-2 first-leg scoreline, Chelsea are determined to go down fighting and will rely on the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge to unnerve their French opponents. Being able to call upon the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions' best assets, including Neto, is crucial for any potential comeback.
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