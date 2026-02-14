'I thought it went in!' - Chelsea's Liam Delap explains horror miss against Hull after hat-trick of assists

Delap admitted afterwards that he was convinced the ball had gone in. He told TNT Sports: "I swear on my life, I almost ran off. I thought it went in. Obviously I was waiting for the ref to blow his whistle. I should have put it in a second time, but it was crazy. Silly from me but I thought it went in."

The miss attracted criticism from pundit and Premier League record goal-scorer Alan Shearer. He told BBC Sport: "Goodness me. What is Delap doing? It is as if he is thinking, 'I have all the time in the world'. He ambles to it and he takes his time. What are you waiting for? Liam Delap has not had a good four minutes. He has given it away twice and missed a sitter. Delap has been poor and he has been given the opportunity tonight. Delap looks very lazy, his performances have to improve."

Delap did manage to recover, going on to grab a hat-trick of assists in the game, which did then earn praise from Shearer afterwards. He added: "Delap recovered well from that start and has been instrumental in the win. He deserves a lot of credit for that."