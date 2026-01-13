Chelsea sent 'formal letter' to Enzo Maresca and tinkered with his bench as details emerge over rift between club and ex-manager

Rosenior was generous in his praise of Maresca after replacing him at the helm but was also in no doubt about the size of the ask ahead in west London. He told reporters after arriving: "The biggest challenge in any club is creating the right culture, the right spirit, the right values. The talent level I've seen in training, the ability is world-class. I've got a fantastic group to work with and I'm very excited. Enzo did a fantastic job with these players. Tactically, he did a great job and they're at a great level.

"The turnover of managers now, regardless of the club, is huge. I'm aware of that. The pressure is there from day one. I am looking forward to it - I can't wait until tomorrow night. The players and staff have been nothing but supportive. It comes with the territory. If you're scared then there's no point becoming a coach. I am going to work 24 hours a day. I'm intense when I'm with the players.

"At a club of this stature, the fans want success and they have every right to want success. The fans should have those demands and standards. To win over the fans, I need to win games of football, build a team that represents them. I remember playing at Stamford Bridge where Jose Mourinho's team were at their best, there was a physicality in the team and that's what the fans demand. We are trying to build things in a different way. My job is to try and create a team where teams fear coming to Stamford Bridge."