Another Chelsea sanction incoming?! Moises Caicedo discusses possible Real Madrid transfer after Enzo Fernandez punished for similar comments

In an interview with AS, Caicedo was asked directly if he could "imagine himself in white" at the Bernabeu. While the Ecuadorian midfielder remains a key pillar of the project at Stamford Bridge, his response suggested that he isn't ruling out a move to the Spanish capital later in his career.

Speaking while reportedly smiling, Caicedo said: "You never know in football, don't you think? I have a contract with Chelsea now. The truth is, I haven't honestly thought about another club, about leaving London, but well, in the end, you never know in football. All I want is to enjoy myself. I have a contract and I want to keep playing as long as God allows. After that, we'll see what happens. I have a contract, but we'll see what the future holds. Let's see what surprises await us.

"Chelsea is a great club. They've helped me a lot since I arrived. I want to repay them, to show it in every game, for as long as I'm there. And well, time will tell."