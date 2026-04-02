AFP
Chelsea players turn on Enzo Fernandez after outbursts amid slump in form & flirting with Real Madrid transfer
Enzo's Madrid hints cause friction
Despite being a cornerstone of the project since his record-breaking move from Benfica, the midfielder has ruffled feathers by admitting his affinity for the Spanish capital, according to The Telegraph. In a move that has not gone down well with his team-mates, the Argentine was surprisingly candid about where he sees his long-term future. During an interview, Fernandez discussed experiencing the lifestyle in Madrid, even stating that the city reminds him of his home in Buenos Aires. He said: “I’d like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”
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Champions League elimination sparks exit talk
The tension has been brewing since Chelsea were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. During that bruising 8-2 aggregate defeat, cameras captured a furious Fernandez throwing the match ball at goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and screaming at the Denmark international after an error. This very public berating of a team-mate amid a dismal run of four successive defeats has reportedly angered several senior players.
Following the elimination, Fernandez did little to calm the waters when asked about his future at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Fernandez said: “I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.” With PSG also reportedly monitoring his situation, his refusal to guarantee he would remain in London beyond the current campaign has left many at the club questioning his loyalty while they struggle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.
Record losses pile pressure on Blues
Fernandez's desire for a move comes at a time when Chelsea are navigating a financial minefield. The club recently recorded a staggering deficit that has set a new unwanted benchmark in English football. Detailed reports indicate that the west London outfit ended the financial year with a loss of over £260 million ($344m), a figure that surpasses the previous record for the worst financial performance in Premier League history. The club remains under pressure from UEFA and the Premier League regarding financial regulations. To balance the books, the Blues may be forced into selling marquee names this summer. While the board is confident that revenue from the Club World Cup and Champions League TV rights will help, the internal friction caused by Fernandez's transfer hints could make him a primary candidate for a lucrative exit to ease the financial strain.
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Rosenior's headache in pivotal run-in
Manager Liam Rosenior now faces a significant test of his leadership as he attempts to manage a fractured dressing room. Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League, and their hopes of securing a Champions League spot are hanging by a thread. As the Blues prepare for an FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale, the focus remains firmly on Fernandez. Whether he can mend the relationships with his team-mates and prove his dedication to the Chelsea cause will likely determine if the club's season ends in silverware or a total collapse.