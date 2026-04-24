Spent £1.5bn to go backwards! Chelsea told they need new owners as Jamie Carragher savages Todd Boehly and BlueCo in the wake of fifth managerial sacking

The pundit further highlighted how the club’s insistence on "the model" has alienated established, high-calibre coaches while leaving younger managers like Rosenior vulnerable to the high-pressure environment. Carragher also pointed to the acrimony caused by the club’s contract policies, which he believes undermines the authority of the manager.

Expanding on how the owners have altered the club's standing within world football, Carragher added: “Those in charge at Stamford Bridge wanted to go about their business in a different way from Roman Abramovich. They have certainly managed that, spending over £1.5bn to make Chelsea less successful, less feared, less respected and less profitable. A trophy-winning machine has been transformed into an expensive, failed football experiment."

The former Liverpool centre-back continued: "Rosenior was fighting fires as soon as his name was referenced because he already worked for the organisation and the assumption was he would know and accept his place in the chain of command. As soon as Rosenior was given the job, there was an expectation it would end in brutal circumstances. It was a matter of when, not if.

"His demise should give no one pleasure. Chelsea fans will be relieved it is over, but deep down they know the problem is how and why he was ever considered right for the job at this point in his career. Rosenior could not reject such an opportunity, but he was bound to be eaten alive."