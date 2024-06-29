Chelsea get their man! Blues complete £19m deal to sign youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeChelsea get their man! Blues complete £19m deal to sign youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston VillaChelseaOmari KellymanTransfersPremier LeagueAston VillaPremier League giants Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa ahead of the new season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea sign Kellyman from Aston VillaYoungster moves to Stamford Bridge on a long-term dealMade Premier League debut last seasonArticle continues below