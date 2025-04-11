Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor offers Lauren James injury update ahead of FA Cup semi-final against Liverpoool and confirms record signing Naomi Girma is 'really close' to a return
Sonia Bompastor has ruled Lauren James out of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool after she picked up an injury with the Lionesses.
- James out with a hamstring problem
- Will miss FA Cup semi-final tie
- Girma could return against Barcelona