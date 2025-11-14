Chelsea land ANOTHER wonderkid! Blues snap up Ecuadorian teenager from Independiente del Valle and will arrive at Stamford Bridge in 2028

At just 16, Ordonez is regarded as one of Independiente del Valle’s standout prospects. The club has become a production line for elite footballers, including Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Kendry Paez. Several major European clubs had intensified their interest in the defender over the past year, but Chelsea acted earliest and secured an agreement that will see him join the west London side once he turns 18. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, revealing that Independiente del Valle accepted the full package presented by Chelsea despite interest from three other leading clubs on the continent.

He wrote on X: " Deinner Ordonez to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached today for 16 year old talented defender to join #CFC project. Independiente del Valle accepted all conditions as Chelsea anticipate 3 top European clubs. 🇪🇨 The Ecuadorian will arrive in January 2028."