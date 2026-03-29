'Checks I've never seen in my life!' - France manager Didier Deschamps fumes at US security ahead of World Cup

The French coaching staff, including assistant Guy Stephan, has already been scouting venues and spoke with players who participated in the Club World Cup to gather intel. Deschamps is concerned about the distance between training facilities and match venues, noting that media obligations alone can involve a 45-minute journey each way.

"The fact of having been to Boston is a more important rehearsal for us because we're going to be there," Deschamps explained. "I was there with Guy Stephan for the Club World Cup semi-finals and final, to have talked with the players who were there, there are different situations that bring more or less complications. We must ensure we limit them and adapt. There will be the extra heat this summer, recovery will be important. But the media obligations are at the match stadium, which is 45 minutes from the training ground. Playing at 3pm or 5pm, there aren't many hours before. At 9pm, we can manage. We will adapt and do our best to leave less energy in everything that is off the pitch."