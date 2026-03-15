AFP
Three-time Champions League winner & 145-cap Germany legend Alexandra Popp signs for third-tier Borussia Dortmund
Ambitious project in Dortmund
Popp arrives at Dortmund with vast experience, having notched up 145 international caps (67 goals), 332 Bundesliga appearances (158 goals) and 89 Champions League matches (36 goals) to date. Despite BVB currently operating in the lower tiers of the German league pyramid, the three-time Champions League winner has decided to leave the elite level to help spearhead the ambitious project. In Dortmund, she joins a squad that already boasts several former Bundesliga players, including Friederike Kempe and Annika Enderle. The team is coached by Markus Högner, and BVB is also relying on Wolfsburg expertise at the management level: Ralf Kellermann is moving to Borussia Dortmund as sporting director.
Fulfilling a childhood dream
For Popp, the move represents a return to her roots in the Ruhr region. Having spent 14 years at Wolfsburg, the veteran forward explained that the decision was driven by her lifelong affinity for the Black and Yellows. “My heart beats for this club. I’m slowly approaching the end of my career and need to listen to my body. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to play in a BVB shirt,” Popp revealed to the club's official website.
She further elaborated on her connection to the club: “I’ve always been open about being a Dortmund fan. I have a clear picture in my mind of myself as a little girl standing in the Westfalenstadion wearing a Dortmund shirt and a cap and waving a flag. Knowing that I’ll now be allowed to take to the pitch officially in that shirt makes me proud.”
Statement of ambition
Dortmund have seen their women’s team achieve back-to-back promotions since their founding, and the arrival of a player with 145 international caps is a clear sign they intend to reach the Bundesliga as quickly as possible. Managing Director Svenja Schlenker noted: “Signing Alex is a major statement of our ambitions. The fact that a player of her calibre has consciously chosen BVB makes us incredibly proud.”
“Alexandra Popp is one of the most influential figures in women’s football, both nationally and internationally. The success she has had with a top club like VfL Wolfsburg and the German national team is truly impressive. We are delighted that we have managed to inspire Alex to join us on our ambitious journey,” added BVB management spokesperson Carsten Cramer.
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Building for the future
Popp expects to play a significant role in professionalising the club’s infrastructure. She is eager to help develop the project from the ground up, providing veteran leadership as BVB constructs a dedicated training centre for its women's department. “Everyone knows Borussia Dortmund’s plan is to get into the top flight as quickly as possible. I want to help ensure we get to the top flight as soon as possible and establish ourselves there. Off the pitch, I want to help in terms of how we can continue to professionalise, what’s next in terms of infrastructure, what else is needed. That’s exciting too. I’ve experienced a lot, and here they’re still building things up,” Popp concluded.
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