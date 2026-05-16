Champagne & extra training! How Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Ballon d’Or win

Speaking in an interview on the Triplettapodcast by Gazzetta dello Sport, Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, shared an incredible anecdote regarding the Al-Nassr forward's work ethic. The story dates back to 2014, a year in which Ronaldo beat Lionel Messi and Manuel Neuer to claim his third Golden Ball after a record-breaking season in Spain.

According to Ancelotti Jr, the celebration was brief and strictly managed by the player himself. "When he won the Ballon d’Or in 2014, Cristiano toasted with a glass of champagne to celebrate. In the first training session, he asked to do an extra session to burn off the calories," Davide revealed. This obsessive attention to his physical condition highlights why the veteran still remains at the top of the game into his 40s.