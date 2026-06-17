AFP
Good news for Vozinha! Cape Verde goalkeeper's mother granted U.S. visa after missing 40-year-old's impeccable World Cup display against Spain
A dream reunion on the horizon
Cape Verde’s historic first-ever World Cup campaign received a heartwarming boost as goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother, Ana Candida Evora, was granted a U.S. visa. Prohibitive costs and strict regulations initially prevented the 59-year-old house cleaner from traveling, but a high-level intervention will now allow her to attend the Blue Sharks' next fixture.
U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries confirmed on Wednesday that the obstacles preventing Evora’s travel had been removed. The reunion is scheduled to take place in Miami, where Cape Verde will face Uruguay this Sunday in a crucial Group Stage clash. The news follows a period of frustration where a required $15,000 (£11,200) bond and additional fees had made the trip impossible for the family.
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High-level political intervention
The resolution of the visa standoff involved significant diplomatic cooperation. Jeffries credited U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department, the government of Cape Verde, and FIFA for their roles in ensuring the veteran shot-stopper, who currently plays for Portuguese second-tier side Chaves, would not have to finish the tournament without his mother in the stands. This administrative breakthrough came after Vozinha's emotional post-match interview went viral globally.
“Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe,” Jeffries said in an official statement. “That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance in person due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history. Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible.”
Vozinha's emotional World Cup journey
Despite being one of the tournament's oldest players at 40, Vozinha proved his reflexes remain sharp with a stunning clean sheet against Spain, making seven crucial saves to preserve the shutout. After the match, the goalkeeper emotionally reflected on turning professional late at 25 and the long career sacrifices that his family wasn't there to witness.
“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” the goalkeeper explained after the Spain result. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy. I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”
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A mother's pride from São Vicente
Although unable to attend the opening matches, Evora followed her son's progress from home in São Vicente. Having supported Vozinha throughout his career, she expressed immense pride in his Man of the Match performance against Spain, where at 40 years and 12 days old, he became the oldest player to debut in a nation’s first-ever World Cup match.
“I said that no ball would enter his goal, and that is exactly what happened,” Evora said. “He is a great goalkeeper. I am very proud to be Vozinha’s mother, and I hope he continues to save every ball that comes his way.”
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