Bukayo Saka 'has an aura' - Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal's 'game-changer' to inspire Premier League title success

Saka has given the club a new “fear factor” in their push for glory. Despite being troubled by niggling injuries throughout the season, the England international is coming back to the boil at just the right time. Arsenal’s magical No.7 has developed an “aura” which makes him one of the most important players for both club and country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Saka has provided a huge lift in the run-in for the Premier League title race and recently scored the winner as the Gunners overcame Atletico Madrid to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years. He has looked sharp, fully fit, and has played a pivotal role in the mood shift which has left Arsenal on a high and chasing down a historic domestic and European double.