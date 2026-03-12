Getty
Bryan Mbeumo delivers honest JJ Gabriel verdict after training with Man Utd wonderkid
From U-18 history to senior sessions
In his first full season, Gabriel has netted 20 goals in 22 appearances for the U-18s. After making history as the youngest player to debut for that side at just 14 years old, he is now rubbing shoulders with the senior squad at Carrington, proving he can handle the jump in quality with remarkable ease.
Mbeumo’s glowing assessment
Mbeumo is the latest first-team regular to weigh in on Gabriel's development. In an interview with Zack En Roue Libre, via Metro Sport, Mbeumo said: "He’s strong, the little guy is strong. Yeah, he’s strong, he’s really something, frankly... I think he’s 15. You feel that he’s bound to be a little kid but he trains quite a bit with us and actually you see, you can feel that the little guy has something special."
He added that what Gabriel does feels "easy" despite not playing with his own generation: "He’s actually kind of a winger, he’s a dribbler and even in front of the box, I still think he’s good, honestly."
Technical brilliance beyond his years
Mbeumo also praised Gabriel's composure in front of goal. "Even when it’s one-on-one, often when you’re young... you stutter but I think he already has good blood. We saw him score some nice goals, he has a good shot. Technically he’s strong," he observed.
Building for the future
While fans are eager to see him in action, age restrictions mean Gabriel's official senior debut won't happen until at least the 2026-27 campaign. On Thursday, he was again involved in senior training as the club prepares for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa in their ongoing bid to finish in the Premier League's top four.
