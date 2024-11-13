Bruno Fernandes GFXGetty Images/Goal
Bruno Fernandes pinpoints Ruben Amorim's 'standout' qualities as a manager as ex-Sporting CP pair prepare to begin work together at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has highlighted Ruben Amorim's "standout" qualities as the ex-Sporting CP pair gear up to begin work together at Manchester United.

  • Amorim has already taken charge at Carrington
  • Fernandes believes he is the right man to lead
  • Lavished praise on the ex-Sporting manager
