Bruno Fernandes brutally compared to a 'one-year-old' as he's told Man Utd goals & assists mask his flaws & that Casemiro is suffering because 'he doesn't stand still'

Fernandes has been on United’s books since January 2020, when a transfer from Sporting was completed. He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights, scoring 102 goals. He has also teed up many more efforts for grateful team-mates.

The enigmatic 31-year-old has taken plenty of lessons from fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo down the years, with nothing but the best being demanded of himself and those playing by his side. His occasionally petulant character can rub people up the wrong way at times.

There is, however, no questioning his value to United. He is a leader on and off the field, with the Red Devils and their loyal fan base often looking to the man with the armband for inspiration. He has delivered on countless occasions in times of need.