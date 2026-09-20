AFP
'It's really hard to lose' – Hat-trick hero Brian Brobbey left heartbroken despite Sunderland's thrilling clash with Manchester City
Mixed emotions for the Black Cats star
In a game that will be remembered as a Premier League classic, Brobbey's heroics were not enough to stop the Manchester City juggernaut, as Enzo Maresca’s side secured their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign to remain the only team in the division with a perfect 100 per cent record. Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, the Netherlands international striker could not hide his disappointment at coming away empty-handed despite his sensational treble, admitting: 'It's hard being on the losing side when you're scoring three goals. It's really hard to lose.'
The match was a chaotic affair from start to finish, with momentum swinging wildly between the two sides. Brobbey - who netted a sensational treble to become the first Black Cats player to score a top-flight hat-trick since Jermain Defoe in 2016 - acknowledged the sheer intensity of the encounter against the Premier League heavyweights. 'It was up and down, up and down. Man City are a really good team with lots of quality so yes, we tried, I think we played a really good game. We tried, it's hard when you lose. We just need to keep going,' he remarked.
- AFP
Brobbey makes Premier League history despite defeat
Brobbey joined an elite group as just the fourth player in Premier League history to net a hat-trick against the league leaders - following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler, Dirk Kuyt, and Romelu Lukaku. What made the Dutchman’s heroic display even more remarkable was that it came after failing to score in any of his previous league appearances this season.
The result keeps Manchester City perched at the top of the Premier League table with a perfect 15 points from five matches. Sunderland, meanwhile, sit 14th in the standings on four points as the league pauses for the international break.
Building for the future
Reflecting on his individual milestone, Brobbey noted the personal satisfaction of finding his form before the pause in domestic action. 'I'm really happy obviously with three goals, now going into the international break, it's a good feeling,' he stated.
Turning his attention to the bigger picture, the striker was keen to highlight the overall progress and positive start Sunderland have enjoyed despite the setback. 'We won 1-0, so it's been good to get three points, we just need to keep building,' Brobbey added. 'That's why as a group we have to keep going.'
- Getty Images Sport
Up next after the international break
Following the international break, Sunderland return to action at home against Brighton on 10 October. Manchester City, meanwhile, face a stern test when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool a day later on 11 October.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting