'Goes back a long way' - Brendan Rodgers explains Cristiano Ronaldo 'connection' after viral embrace between Al-Nassr superstar & Al-Qadsiah manager

The images of Rodgers and Ronaldo sharing a deep conversation and a hug before Al-Nassr’s shock 3-1 defeat to Al-Qadsiah quickly circled on social media. Despite the intensity of the match, the mutual respect between the two figures was evident, prompted by a relationship that the former Leicester City and Liverpool manager says was forged decades ago during their time in England.

Rodgers, now leading the charge at Al-Qadsiah, explained that the interaction was far more than a simple sporting pleasantry. "Our connection goes back a long way," Rodgers told Al-Qadsiah's official media channels. "When I was a young coach at Chelsea, my mother was at a Chelsea game against Manchester United and wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, who was her favourite player at the time, even though I worked for Chelsea."







