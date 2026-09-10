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Carlo Ancelotti ruthlessly AXES Liverpool star as major Brazil overhaul begins
Ancelotti axes veterans for youth
Ancelotti has launched a comprehensive rebuild of the Brazil national team following a dismal World Cup campaign. The Italian manager has named a highly youthful squad for upcoming exhibition matches against Australia and India.
Several high-profile names have been omitted from the roster, most notably Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Veteran midfielders Casemiro and Fabinho have also been left out, while Neymar is absent following his recent international retirement.
The squad selection fulfils a promise Ancelotti made after Brazil suffered a shock round-of-16 elimination to Norway. He has specifically targeted players eligible for the 2028 Olympic Games, aiming to build a fresh core for the 2030 World Cup.
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Moving on from World Cup pain
The recent World Cup exit clearly left a lasting impact on Ancelotti. The manager admitted that bouncing back from international heartbreak is a unique challenge compared to club football.
"The World Cup was a disappointment for us and for me personally," Ancelotti revealed, as quoted by ESPN. "The pain of the defeat lingers much longer. Now, however, we are motivated by the fact that we have time to prepare for a new cycle and get ready for the upcoming competitions.
Ancelotti also clarified his bold decision to completely change his goalkeeping options, saying: "We know Alisson very well, and when the competitions, like the Copa America, come, if he remains being the best goalkeeper in Brazil, Alisson will play. Right now, however, we have to prioritise the younger ones."
Senior stars kept to guide youth
Despite the ruthless cull of older players, Ancelotti has retained a select group of experienced stars. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Barcelona winger Raphinha will help lead the attack alongside Chelsea's Joao Pedro, who returns after missing the World Cup. Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos and new Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes also remain to provide vital leadership.
"I chose these players to help with this change in direction," Ancelotti explained. "They are crucial for the future and will help the younger players improve. One thing is certain: a player who is 34 or 35 years old isn't the future; they are the present. If a player of that age is ready to play in a major tournament, they will be in the national squad."
- AFP
Historic friendlies await new-look squad
This new-look Brazil side will first travel to Australia for a double-header of friendly fixtures. They face the Socceroos in Townsville on September 25 before a second clash in Brisbane four days later. The Selecao will then make history by travelling to Kolkata on October 3. It will mark the five-time world champions' first ever match in India, a country where they boast millions of passionate supporters.
Brazil squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio
Defenders: Arthur Dias, Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos, Jair, Matheuzinho, Maurio Junior, Vitor Reis
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Andrey Santos, Danilo Santos, Dougals Luiz, Breno Bidon, Gabriel Bontempo
Forwards: Endrick, Joao Pedro, Estevao, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior
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