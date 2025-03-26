This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carlo AncelottiGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'It was not a fantasy' - Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals why ambitious pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti failed - and claims Real Madrid were ready to sack legendary boss for a second time

C. AncelottiR. LimaReal MadridBrazilLaLiga

Brazil icon Ronaldo has revealed that the Brazil national team's interest in Carlo Ancelotti was "not a fantasy" after the Italian turned them down.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo shed light on Brazil's interest in Ancelotti
  • Revealed that Madrid would have let him go in 2024
  • Ancelotti signed new deal that will run until June 2026
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match