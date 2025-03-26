This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It was not a fantasy' - Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals why ambitious pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti failed - and claims Real Madrid were ready to sack legendary boss for a second time C. Ancelotti R. Lima Real Madrid Brazil LaLiga Brazil icon Ronaldo has revealed that the Brazil national team's interest in Carlo Ancelotti was "not a fantasy" after the Italian turned them down. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo shed light on Brazil's interest in Ancelotti

Revealed that Madrid would have let him go in 2024

Ancelotti signed new deal that will run until June 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview