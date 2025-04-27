Brazil 'confident' of prizing under-fire Carlo Ancelotti away from Real Madrid & making him new manager as federation delegates travels to Spain to thrash out deal
The Brazilian federation are reportedly confident that they can sign Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager this summer.
- Ancelotti likely to leave Madrid this season
- Brazil confident of signing the Italian as head coach
- CBF delegates travel to Spain to hold talks