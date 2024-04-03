Brandon Vazquez is out to end Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup hopes - but would that be enough to earn Monterrey's star striker a USMNT recall?

The forward has been in fine form since moving to Liga MX, but remains on the outside looking in when it comes to the national side

The CONCACAF Champions Cup has reached the quarterfinal stages, with the standout tie pitting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami up against five-time winners Monterrey. And while all eyes will be on Messi upon his return from injury and his band of former Barcelona team-mates, the game also offers one U.S. men's national team hopeful the chance to impress in front of a bumper audience.

Brandon Vazquez has been one of the hottest strikers in all of North America during 2024, having scored eight goals in his first 15 matches since joining Monterrey in a $9 million deal from FC Cincinnati in January. However, he was left off the roster for the USMNT's Nations League matches in March, making it seem unlikely that he will be able to force himself into the reckoning in time for the Copa America this summer.

All hope is not lost, however, and despite Miami's star-studded lineup, Vazquez has the potential to feast on Tata Martino's beleaguered defense, and show the Herons' manager what he is capable of after Martino previously overlooked him on the international stage.