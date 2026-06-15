'Boyfriend duties' - Justin Trudeau slammed for attending Katy Perry's USMNT live performance over Canada's historic World Cup opener

While the rest of Canada was glued to the nation’s historic World Cup debut on home soil, their former leader was thousand miles away at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Trudeau, who led the country from 2015 to 2025, sparked outrage by attending the USMNT opening match against Paraguay to watch Perry perform.

Taking to social media to address the growing criticism, Trudeau attempted to justify his absence by leaning into his romantic life. He wrote: "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup." The explanation did little to soothe the anger of Canadian supporters who felt betrayed by the high-profile snub.







