Bottom-half Ligue 1 boss makes savage Vinicius Junior transfer joke amid intensifying Real Madrid exit talk

There has been a long-standing interest from Saudi Arabia in Vinicius Junior, although he is yet to succumb to their appeal. Despite the promise of unrivalled wealth and star treatment in the Middle East, the 25-year-old has not indicated that he has any desire to make the switch from Spain. However, there has also been no agreement on a new contract with Los Blancos. Vinicius has a deal that runs until 2027, a date that is drawing closer and causing concern among the Madrid hierarchy that they could eventually lose him for free.

Since Xabi Alonso's arrival as head coach, matters have only gotten worse for the Brazil icon. Vinicius has made it no secret that he is frustrated with constantly being substituted by the former midfielder, and their latest spat came in the 73rd minute of El Clasico, where the No.7 could be seen offering some strong words to his manager as he made his way straight down the tunnel and to the dressing room.