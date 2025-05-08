Tottenham Hotspur Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

VIDEO: Bodo-Glimt fans let off fireworks outside Tottenham's team hotel at 2am ahead of Europa League semi-final as Ange Postecoglou's side aim for silverware

TottenhamEuropa LeagueBodoe/Glimt vs TottenhamBodoe/GlimtA. Postecoglou

Bodo-Glimt fans let off fireworks outside Tottenham's hotel at 2am on the night before the Europa League semi-final second leg tie between the teams.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bodo-Glimt fans set off fireworks at Tottenham hotel
  • Ange Postecoglou's players disturbed
  • Comes ahead of crunch semi-final second leg
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match