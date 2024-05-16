Blow for Kaizer Chiefs? - Pitso Mosimane lauded for getting Abha close to their target ahead of Al Ahli reunion - 'We notice stability & increase in results'
The 59-year-old has been praised by his club boss for what he has managed to achieve with the relegation-threatened Leaders of the South.
- Mosimane has a target of saving Abha from the axe
- The tactician is close to achieving his objective
- Mosimane has been linked with Chiefs