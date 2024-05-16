Kaizer Motaung Jr, Bobby Motaung, Pitso MosimaneBackpagePix, Getty
Seth Willis

Blow for Kaizer Chiefs? - Pitso Mosimane lauded for getting Abha close to their target ahead of Al Ahli reunion - 'We notice stability & increase in results'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityAl Ahli vs AbhaAl AhliAbhaSaudi Pro LeaguePitso John Mosimane

The 59-year-old has been praised by his club boss for what he has managed to achieve with the relegation-threatened Leaders of the South.

  • Mosimane has a target of saving Abha from the axe
  • The tactician is close to achieving his objective
  • Mosimane has been linked with Chiefs
