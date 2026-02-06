'It's bizarre!' - Cristiano Ronaldo ripped apart by Premier League legend over Saudi Arabia strike amid claims he could quit Al-Nassr

Ronaldo - despite having the likes of Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman alongside him at Al-Nassr - has been left frustrated at the recruitment business being carried out by Saudi Pro League rivals. His ex-Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema has left Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now seeing questions asked of his future. Delivering an update on that situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told his YouTube channel: “I can tell you that Cristiano remains upset. Cristiano remains upset with the situation.

“I told you in a video yesterday, let’s not overreact – Cristiano to MLS, Cristiano breaking his contract, and this kind of stuff. For now, let’s not overreact. But for the present, to give you an update, to give you news, Cristiano Ronaldo, according to my information, will not play a crucial game on Friday because Cristiano has no injury, no fitness management, no physical problems.

“So, forget about that. Cristiano is fit but Cristiano will not be with the squad exactly as he did a few days ago. Why? Because Cristiano remains upset with the management from the Saudi group, especially PIF, that is taking care of several clubs in Saudi.”

He added: “Again I told you yesterday guys I’m not here to speak for Cristiano Ronaldo. I am not one to speak for Cristiano Ronaldo. There will be Cristiano clarifying. There will be people close to Cristiano clarifying.

“There will be Al-Nassr for sure also clarifying. So it’s not my duty to come here and tell you what’s going on, but it’s my duty to tell you what I’m hearing. And my information is that Cristiano is not happy with the current situation and with what happened in this transfer window.”