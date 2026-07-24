Bitter disappointment: Ronaldo leads the worst XI at the World Cup

Right-back: Reece James

This assessment may be a little harsh, but in terms of dashed expectations, Reece James ranks highly for one simple reason: his physical problems limited him to just 318 minutes out of a possible 720.

England paid the price. They plugged the gap at right-back with a string of players, some of them out of position. Spence, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah all had a turn there, some more convincingly than others.

Centre-back: Gabriel

Brazil will look back on this tournament with plenty of regret, but centre-back Gabriel may carry the greatest share of it.

The Brazilian defender struggled to cover space. His positioning was poor for Ismael Saibari's opening goal for Morocco in the group stage, and the knockout rounds punished his decision to back off Kaishu Sano of Japan.

For many, though, the worst moment of his tournament came as Norway and his old rival Erling Haaland dumped Brazil out. Yes, the cross came in far too easily. Brazil were poor across the board, and they would probably have gone out even had Gabriel defended better in that instant.

But the way he backed off as the ball came in, gifting Haaland a free header, was a fatal error at a decisive moment in one of the best individual battles the sport has to offer.

Centre-back: Jonathan Tah

Germany disappointed as a whole, yet centre-back Jonathan Tah perhaps left the most enduring image of the Machines' failure.

In the round of 32 against Paraguay, Tah, who had never taken a single penalty in his career, stepped up to take the first in sudden death.

He blazed it high over the bar and sealed an early, shock exit for his country. Across four matches he made only three successful tackles, was dribbled past twice, and never once helped Germany keep a clean sheet, not even against Curaçao.

Left-back: Lucas Digne

France gave critics little to work with before the tournament, but the left-back position was a question mark.

Lucas Digne has had a wonderful career. The 33-year-old lacks the star quality of many of his team-mates, though, and he has never been rated an elite defender.

For a side that looked unstoppable for most of the tournament, that weakness in Digne's game proved a decisive factor in their downfall.

His poor touch inside his own box, his lack of awareness, and the reckless challenge that brought down Spain's Lamine Yamal to concede a penalty in the semi-final all proved as much.