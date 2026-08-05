Mohamed Salah's future after leaving Liverpool wasn't just a scramble between clubs. It became one of the most gripping transfer sagas of recent days.

From Besiktas to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, from Al-Diriyah to Atletico Madrid, and on to Trabzonspor, the Egypt captain's name bounced between rival projects, each with its own draws and drawbacks. Then the Turkish club effectively ended the race, officially announcing the start of negotiations before fixing a date for the player to fly in and complete his transfer.

One question now demands an answer: Was Mohamed Salah right to pick Trabzonspor?