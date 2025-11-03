'Best-in-class experience' - NWSL expansion teams Denver Summit and Boston Legacy FC to play opening matches in NFL stadiums

The Summit will play their first home match in the Broncos' venue, which seats 76,125 fans. The Summit currently have 15,000 deposits for season tickets, and the club also factored in local interest in their decision.

“We’re excited to bring this football club into the most iconic venue in Denver, and that was a driver of our decision,” Summit FC president Jen Millet told Sports Business Journal. “The other piece for us is that we’ve seen so much excitement about this club, and the community that has really rallied around the club, so we want to make sure that we can welcome everybody in when we host our first match in March.”

Another factor is the construction of their temporary ground, which will be adjacent to the team's permanent training ground in the Denver suburbs. SBJ reported that the team is hopeful the venue will be ready for its second home match, but is also preparing to play additional home matches elsewhere in the Denver metro area - including another at Empower Field or Dick's Sporting Goods Park (home of MLS side Colorado Rapids).

“If we have more matches very early in the season, that could be challenging, but if it’s spread out a little bit, then we might not need to play anywhere else,” Millet said. “We’re awaiting more information on that.”