Getty Images Sport
'He changed how I see football' - Bernardo Silva praises Pep Guardiola impact as Man City legend responds to uncertainty surrounding coach's future
A fitting final Wembley chapter
City captain Silva reflected on another landmark moment in his glittering spell at the club after helping guide City to FA Cup glory at Wembley. Speaking to BBC Onefollowing Saturday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea, the Portuguese midfielder described his time in Manchester as “fantastic” as he prepares to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful era at the Etihad.
The win, secured by a goal from Antoine Semenyo, earned City their eighth FA Cup trophy and completed a domestic cup double following their Carabao Cup success earlier this season.
"Today we are very happy," Silva said. "It is just special for me, being my last season to give them another trophy. Hopefully, not the last one."
- AFP
The Guardiola influence
Central to Silva’s evolution from a gifted winger to a world-class tactical centrepiece has been his relationship with Guardiola. With 20 trophies secured since his arrival from Monaco in 2017, Silva was candid about the profound impact the Catalan manager has had on his professional life, stating that Guardiola effectively rewrote his understanding of the game.
"He changed the way I see football," Silva said. "80% of my career was with him as my manager. All the things I hoped to achieve were with him. The relationship we have got is very strong, with the frustrations and the achievements."
Will Guardiola follow Silva?
Despite his status as a club legend and the current captain, Silva’s exit appears to be a calculated decision by the coaching staff as the club looks toward the future. Meanwhile, Guardiola's future has frequently been the subject of speculation and Silva believes the decision is up to the manager.
"I care a lot about Man City. That's his [Guardiola's] decision. It is not for me to comment on that," he noted. "I wish all the best. I enjoy being with him, having shared all these moments together."
- Getty Images Sport
One final mission
With the FA Cup and Carabao Cup already in the bag, Silva’s focus remains on a potential Premier League title charge in the season's final days.
City currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Arsenal with just two matches remaining in the title race. The city will travel to face Bournemouth next Tuesday before hosting Leeds in their final fixture of the campaign on May 24.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will welcome Burnley on Monday before wrapping up their season with an away trip to Crystal Palace, setting up a tense finish to the Premier League title battle.