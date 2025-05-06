Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 2024-25Getty
Gill Clark

Benjamin Sesko's price goes up! Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool told how much RB Leipzig hotshot will now cost ahead of potential summer move to Premier League

B. SeskoRB LeipzigTransfersChelseaLiverpoolArsenalPremier LeagueBundesliga

RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko has a "performance-based release clause" in his current contract which means the better he plays, the more he will cost.

  • Sesko has enjoyed prolific season with RB Leipzig
  • Wanted by Premier League clubs
  • Clause in his contract means price has gone up
