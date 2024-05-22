Benjamin Sesko is the perfect striker for Chelsea! Blues' 2024 summer transfer window likely ins and outs

It looks set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, but what exactly should we expect from the Blues?

A late-season resurgence means Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea project is finally heading on an upward trajectory, and the club now faces a crucial summer if they want to stay on the right track. It wouldn't be Chelsea without an element of chaos, however, and there are still question marks over whether the Argentine will be in the dugout when 2024-25 begins despite delivering European football.

Whoever is at the helm, the upcoming transfer window will be vital in the evolution of this young side; there is no need for the kind of unprecedented overhaul we witnessed in 2023, but more targeted recruitment will be required, and there will be some huge decisions to be made in terms of outgoings as the club looks to fall in line with financial regulations.

The current head coach has called for continuity: "Does the club need new signings? Always, you can improve," Pochettino said in his end-of-season press conference. "They are going to be much better next season because they will have one year of experience, a tough experience. That is the advantage of being solid and consistent and not making too many changes.

"Next season if we keep 80-85 percent of the squad, for sure, it is a big step forward because it is about having continuity in the ideas and the knowledge between them. That is important for the club."

Here's, then, what to expect from Chelsea in the summer transfer window...