Benfica eye move for Harry Kane's team-mate! Portuguese giants ready to launch move for Bayern Munich ace
Home move for Guerreiro
Guerreiro has openly admitted to being a "big Benfica fan," which would certainly help facilitate the move. The potential for more consistent playing time under Mourinho, compared to his current squad role under Vincent Kompany in Munich, is a tempting prospect. While Bayern value Guerreiro - who was born in France - and may prefer to keep him until his contract expires next summer, a significant offer in the upcoming window might prompt a sale to secure a transfer fee. No official offer has been made, but the speculation is intense, highlighting Benfica's ambition to reinforce their squad with a high-profile Portuguese talent in the mid-season window.
The report in Portuguese publication Abola said: “The left-back is one of the potential targets for January; he is liked by Mourinho and the club's management and his contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season.”
Time up for Guerreiro in Bavaria?
Guerreiro moved to the Bavarian giants as a free agent in June 2023, signing a three-year deal. His time at the Allianz Arena has been frequently impacted by various injuries, which have limited his consistent playing time. However, when fit, he has contributed solidly. Across all competitions, he has made 78 appearances, scoring 10 goals and provided seven assists, and bagged a late winner against St Pauli last time out.
Speaking to the press last month, he said: "Yeah, I of course enjoy being on the pitch and playing for Bayern a lot. I think the level we have right now is really nice and every player can make the difference. It’s important to have that in the team.
"I think sometimes it is better for me to play on the right side because when I get the ball I am always looking forwards and I receive the ball on my left foot to go inside. When we are all left footed on the right, it’s also nice sometimes. Lenny, me and Michael, we are trying to make some combinations and it was really nice."
And when asked about his boss Kompany, Guerreiro said: "I think his greatest quality is to be close with the players. He is also positive, though he will always say when things are not good, and I think he will bring the team to another level."
Mourinho back in the Benfica hotseat
Mourinho returned to Benfica in September, a surprise move coming 25 years after his first brief spell. The Special One was brought in to replace the sacked Bruno Lage, he took over a team trailing fierce rivals Porto by five points in the league. In domestic competitions, he has so far maintained a strong record, keeping the team largely unbeaten in the Primeira Liga and progressing in cup competitions. However, his return has also been marked by a challenging Champions League campaign. Benfica lost their first four group games, making knockout stage qualification difficult, before securing a first win against Ajax in late November. Mourinho has publicly criticised players' attitudes after some matches.
Big tests ahead of winter break in Germany
Bayern's next match is in the German Cup round of 16 clash against Union Berlin on Wednesday; meanwhile, Benfica's next fixture is the Lisbon derby against Sporting CP. Bayern's season will pause in a few weeks, breaking for a Christmas/winter break between December 21st and January 11th, but there's no rest in the sunnier climes in Portugal, as the Primeira Liga continues throughout the festive period.
