Benfica eye move for Harry Kane's team-mate! Portuguese giants ready to launch move for Bayern Munich ace

Guerreiro moved to the Bavarian giants as a free agent in June 2023, signing a three-year deal. His time at the Allianz Arena has been frequently impacted by various injuries, which have limited his consistent playing time. However, when fit, he has contributed solidly. Across all competitions, he has made 78 appearances, scoring 10 goals and provided seven assists, and bagged a late winner against St Pauli last time out.

Speaking to the press last month, he said: "Yeah, I of course enjoy being on the pitch and playing for Bayern a lot. I think the level we have right now is really nice and every player can make the difference. It’s important to have that in the team.

"I think sometimes it is better for me to play on the right side because when I get the ball I am always looking forwards and I receive the ball on my left foot to go inside. When we are all left footed on the right, it’s also nice sometimes. Lenny, me and Michael, we are trying to make some combinations and it was really nice."

And when asked about his boss Kompany, Guerreiro said: "I think his greatest quality is to be close with the players. He is also positive, though he will always say when things are not good, and I think he will bring the team to another level."