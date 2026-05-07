Becky Sauerbrunn has worn just about every title there is in American soccer: two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, longtime USWNT captain, and one of the most respected defenders of her generation.

Now, she has a new one: mom.

Sauerbrunn recently welcomed her son, Ronan, stepping into a role that is fresh, exhausting and beautifully messy. But even with all the sleepless nights and new-parent chaos, the former U.S. women’s national team captain says motherhood has not yet matched the pressure of leading the most successful women’s national team in the world.

“I think it would be easy to say becoming a new mom, but honestly, I think captaining the national team was probably more difficult,” Sauerbrunn told Soccer Girl. “It gave me probably more stress, more wrinkles than I currently have right now.”

That answer says plenty about what Sauerbrunn carried during her career. She was not just the steady presence at center back, known for her composure, ball-winning ability, and defensive discipline. She was also one of the program’s most important leaders away from the field, including during the USWNT’s years-long fight for equal pay. Sauerbrunn was among the players who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016, helping push forward a battle that eventually led to the historic equal pay agreement in 2022.

On the field, she was just as dependable. In 2015, Sauerbrunn played every minute of the USWNT’s World Cup-winning run, anchoring the backline with the kind of consistency that defined her 16-year professional career across the NWSL and earlier versions of the league.

Motherhood may be new. It may be messy. But Sauerbrunn has spent years thriving under pressure. And, by her own admission, she has already faced harder.