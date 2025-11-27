'Better now than in the knockout rounds!' - Bayern Munich chief sees positive side of Arsenal defeat and praises Vincent Kompany's 'outstanding and inspiring' team despite loss

In the aftermath of the game, Bayern CEO Dreesen shared a heartfelt speech at a banquet in London, expressing gratitude for how far the team has come and encouraging Kompany and Co. to keep their heads high.

"I did a little Googling, some dark memories, and [the last defeat] was exactly 144 days ago in the quarter-final match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup," he began. "And of course, in the last 18 competitive matches, which we haven't lost, with 17 wins and one draw, we've gotten used to winning. And so, naturally, it's hard to accept something like that.

"Of course, we played a first half, I think, on equal terms. We saw a fantastic equaliser in that three-man combination between Josh [Kimmich] and Serge [Gnabry], and then Lennart with the finish. That was fantastic. We could perhaps have had a few more chances, but in the second half we were certainly the weaker team. And that's part of the game, and you have to acknowledge it. And that's why you have to give Arsenal credit; we deserved to lose in the second half, and that's why Arsenal rightly won. And that has to be accepted. So, congratulations to Arsenal at this point."

Dreesen also admitted that it's better for Bayern to lose now than when it matters the most.

"Some people said today, better now than sometime in the knockout phase. And there's definitely something to that," he conceded. "We've had a wonderful journey with you, dear team, so far in these 18 games, and we've been thrilled by your play, most recently in Paris. And that's what we should perhaps keep in mind going forward, because you're a fantastic team, you play outstanding football, inspiring football, and that's what makes us happy, what makes the fans happy, and that's what will last. And so, a day like today is just an interim step.

"We might be a little downcast today, but ultimately we know what we have in you. We trust you, you're a top team and you know it, and that's a good thing. So, dear Vincent, it's a shame today, but we're happy to be together with you and we're looking forward to the next game on Saturday against St. Pauli."