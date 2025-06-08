This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona set for war! Marc-Andre ter Stegen left 'absolutely outraged' by club's pursuit of Joan Garcia and determined to stay with Hansi Flick's side M. ter Stegen Barcelona Transfers J. Garcia LaLiga W. Szczesny Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been left angered by Barcelona's chase for Joan Garcia but is insistent he will not be forced out at Camp Nou.

Wojciech Szczesny could also sign new contract

German could be third choice under Hansi Flick Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱