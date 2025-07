This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona waiting on Frenkie de Jong as midfielder's agent battle continues to hold up contract renewal F. de Jong Barcelona LaLiga Frenkie de Jong's renewal is on hold as Barcelona await confirmation of his new agent amid lingering tension and salary concerns. Barcelona won't begin renewal talks until new agent is appointed

De Jong has split with longtime agent Ali Dursun

De Jong has split with longtime agent Ali Dursun

The club want to renew without increasing his salary