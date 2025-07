This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Frenkie de Jong contract extension delayed due to dispute with agent months after midfielder and Barcelona reached agreement F. de Jong Barcelona LaLiga Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona extension has hit a snag as his agent refuses to step aside, despite the midfielder already agreeing to new terms.

Contract remains unsigned due to agent Dursun

Midfielder trying to switch agents, but facing resistance