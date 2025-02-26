Barcelona and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmati sends message to Lionesses following words of support during Luis Rubiales 'kiss' scandal involving Jenni Hermoso
Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati has thanked England's stars for their constant support during the Luis Rubiales scandal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bonmati thanked Wiegman, Bronze and Russo
- Lionesses showed solidarity with Spain players during Rubiales scandal
- Spain take on England on Wednesday